Ireland Wholesale Prices Fall In June

Ireland's wholesale prices declined at a softer pace in June, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Thursday.

Wholesale prices decreased 5.3 percent annually in June, following a 7.6 percent decline in May.

On a monthly basis, wholesale prices rose 0.9 percent in June, after a 1.5 percent decrease in the previous month.

Prices for export sales increased by 1.0 percent monthly in June and fell 5.7 percent from a year ago.

Prices for home sales rose 0.6 percent on month in June and grew 1.8 percent from the previous year.

Economic News

