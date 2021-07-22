Hong Kong Bourse May Challenge Resistance At 28,000 Points

The Hong Kong stock market on Thursday ended the three-day losing streak in which it had plummeted almost 800 points or 3 percent. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 27,720-point plateau and it's predicted to open higher again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian is upbeat as they continue to recover from recent selling, supported mainly by crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses figure to open in similar fashion.

The Hang Seng finished sharply higher on Thursday following gains from the stocks, oil companies, properties and casinos.

For the day, the index surged 499.26 points or 1.83 percent to finish at 27,723.84 after trading between 27,455.43 and 27,759.71.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies dropped 0.90 percent, while AIA Group climbed 2.45 percent, Alibaba Group perked 2.17 percent, Alibaba Health Info advanced 1.82 percent, ANTA Sports sank 0.89 percent, China Life Insurance increased 1.33 percent, China Mengniu Dairy fell 0.23 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) spiked 3.66 percent, China Resources Land rallied 3.11 percent, CITIC added 1.77 percent, CNOOC strengthened 3.44 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical shed 0.75 percent, Galaxy Entertainment surged 4.91 percent, Hang Lung Properties gathered 2.39 percent, Henderson Land was up 0.97 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas advanced 0.80 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.91 percent, Longfor soared 4.38 percent, Meituan accelerated 3.55 percent, New World Development rose 1.35 percent, Sands China jumped 3.06 percent, Sun Hung Kai Properties increased 0.96 percent, Techtronic Industries skyrocketed 5.23 percent, Xiaomi Corporation improved 1.12 percent and WuXi Biologics gained 1.52 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as the major averages opened mixed on Thursday but all headed higher in the afternoon and finished in the green.

The Dow added 25.35 points or 0.07 percent to finish at 34,823.35, while the NASDAQ gained 52.64 points or 0.36 percent to end at 14,684.60 and the S&P 500 rose 8.79 points or 0.20 percent to close at 4,367.48.

The modestly higher close on Wall Street reflected recent upward momentum as stocks continued to recover from the sell-off on Monday. However, traders seemed reluctant to make significant moves following the recent volatility.

In economic news, the Labor Department reported an unexpected increase in initial jobless claims last week. Also, the National Association of Realtors said existing home sales rebounded in June following four straight monthly declines.

Crude oil futures settled higher on Thursday, gaining for a third successive day, thanks to reports showing strong gasoline demand and a rebound in distillate fuels. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for September ended up $1.61 or 2.3 percent at $71.91 a barrel.

