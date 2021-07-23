European Economics Preview: Eurozone Flash PMI Data Due

Flash Purchasing Managers' survey results from the euro area and the UK are due on Friday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK retail sales data for June. Economists forecast retail sales to grow 0.4 percent on a monthly basis, reversing a 1.4 percent fall in May.

At 3.15 am ET, IHS Markit publishes France's preliminary Purchasing Managers' survey data. The composite index is forecast to climb to 58.5 in July from 57.4 in June.

At 3.30 am ET, Germany's flash composite PMI data is due. Economists expect the composite index to rise to 60.8 in July from 60.1 in the previous month.

In the meantime, Sweden's producer price data for June is due.

At 4.00 am ET, Eurozone flash composite Purchasing Managers' survey data is due. The composite PMI is seen rising to 60.0 in July from 59.5 a month ago.

Half an hour later, the UK Markit/CIPS flash PMI data is due. Economists forecast the composite output index to fall to 61.9 in July from 62.2 in the previous month.

At 6.30 am ET, Bank of Russia announces its interest rate decision. The bank is expected to hike its key rate to 6.50 percent from 5.50 percent.

