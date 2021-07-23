Grimmway Farms Recalls Certain Retail-Packaged Carrots

Grimmway Farms has issued a recall of certain carrot products citing the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.

The recall involves carrot products sold in various brands, such as Bunny Luv, Cal-Organic, Grimmway as well as O Organics. The products were shipped directly to retailers throughout the United States.

The products include Bunny Luv Organic Cut and Peeled Baby Carrots in 1 lb. Bag with UPC code of 0 3338390205 0 and best by date of August 17 and 20, 2021; and Bunny Luv Organic Premium Petite Carrots in 3 lb. Bag with UPC code of 0 7878351301 7 and best by date of August 15.

The recall also includes Cal-Organic brand Organic Petite Carrots in 12 oz. Bag with UPC code of 0 7878390810 3 and best by date of August 15; and Grimmway Farms brand's Shredded Carrots in 10 oz. Bag with UPC code 0 7878350610 1 and best by date of August 9.

In O Organics brand, Organic Peeled Baby-Cut Carrots in 1 lb. Bag with UPC code 0 7989340850 7 and best by date of August 15, and Organic Baby Rainbow Carrots in 12 oz. Bag with UPC code of 0 7989398162 8 and best by date of August 13, were called back.

Apart from these, the company recalled certain shredded carrots and chopped or chunk carrots that were sold to food manufacturers and food service distributors.

The recall was initiated following a routine, internal company test.

Consumption of food contaminated with Salmonella can cause salmonellosis, a bacterial foodborne illnesses. Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Salmonella's symptoms include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. Infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections, endocarditis, and arthritis.

However, the company has not reported any illnesses to date related to the recalled products.

In similar recalls citing potential contamination with Salmonella, Rochelle, Illinois-based BrightFarms last week called back certain packaged salad greens.

Further, Avanti Frozen Foods Pvt. Ltd. recalled certain Waterfront Bistro shrimp cocktail rings with sauce supplied to certain store banners including Albertsons, Vons, Pavilions, United, Amigos, Market Street and Albertsons Market.

