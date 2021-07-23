Malaysia Inflation Eases In June

Malaysia's consumer prices inflation eased in June, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Friday.

Consumer price inflation eased to 3.4 percent in June from 4.4 percent in May. Economists had expected the inflation to rise 3.5 percent.

Prices rose for the fifth straight month since February, amid a lower base effect as a result of the decline in fuel prices for private vehicles, the agency said.

The annual growth was largely driven by the rise in prices of transport by 16.6 percent.

Prices for housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels rose 3.2 percent. Prices for furnishings, households equipment and routine household maintenance rose 2.0 percent and prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages gained 1.3 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.1 percent in June.

The core inflation was 0.7 percent in June.

In the second quarter, consumer prices rose 0.5 percent quarterly.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.