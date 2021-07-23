Lithuania Industrial Production Rises In June

Lithuania's industrial production increased in June, figures from Statistics Lithuania showed on Friday.

Industrial production rose a working-day adjusted 20.1 percent year-on-year in June.

Manufacturing output grew 21.2 percent annually in June. Excluding refined petroleum, manufacturing increased 18.2 percent.

Production in mining and quarrying surged 21.1 percent. Production of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply gained 1.3 percent and those in water supply, and waste management increased 5.3 percent.

Among the major industrial groupings, production of intermediate goods grew 25.4 percent yearly in June and those of capital goods increased 22.2 percent.

Production of energy rose 28.1 percent. Production of durable goods and non-durable goods increased by 5.1 percent and 17.4 percent, respectively.

On a monthly basis, industrial production fell a seasonally and working-day adjusted 0.2 percent in June.

On an unadjusted basis, industrial production accelerated 20.7 percent yearly in June and gained 2.6 percent from a month ago.

