Sweden Producer Price Inflation Highest Since September 2018

Sweden's producer prices increased to the highest level in nearly three years in June, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Friday.

The producer price index grew 9.6 percent year-on-year in June, following a 7.9 percent rise in April. Prices rose for the fifth month in a row.

The latest inflation was the highest since September 2018, when prices rose 10.1 percent.

Import prices increased 6.8 percent yearly in June and rose 0.9 percent from a month ago.

Export prices grew 9.7 percent annually in June and increased 2.1 percent from the previous month.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.