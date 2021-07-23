Irish Consumer Confidence Eases In July

Ireland's consumer confidence eased from a two-year high in July, as households were increasingly concerned about the economic outlook, results of a survey showed Friday.



The KBC Bank consumer sentiment index fell to 84.7 from 87.2 in June.

"The July reading hints at just a minor re-adjustment of Irish consumer thinking of late," the KBC Bank said.



All sub-indexes of the survey declined in July.



The most notable weakening was in the sub-index for the economic outlook. The measure dropped to 44.9 from 49.3.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.