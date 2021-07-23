logo
Irish Consumer Confidence Eases In July

Published:

Ireland's consumer confidence eased from a two-year high in July, as households were increasingly concerned about the economic outlook, results of a survey showed Friday.

The KBC Bank consumer sentiment index fell to 84.7 from 87.2 in June.
"The July reading hints at just a minor re-adjustment of Irish consumer thinking of late," the KBC Bank said.

All sub-indexes of the survey declined in July.

The most notable weakening was in the sub-index for the economic outlook. The measure dropped to 44.9 from 49.3.

