Iceland Inflation Steady In July

Iceland's consumer price inflation remained stable in July, figures from Statistics Iceland showed on Friday.

The consumer price index rose 4.3 percent year-on-year in July, same as seen in June.

Excluding housing cost, inflation was 3.4 percent in July.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.16 percent in July, after a 0.26 percent increase in the previous month.

Prices for clothing and footwear declined 5.3 percent. Prices of international flights grew 11.1 percent and those of owner occupied housing increased by 0.9 percent in June.

Another data from the statistical office showed that the producer prices rose 12.2 percent annually in July, following a 9.2 percent increase in May.

On a monthly basis, producer prices gained 0.8 percent in June, after a 1.1 percent rise in the preceding month.

Economic News

