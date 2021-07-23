Canadian Market In Positive Territory As Technology, Industrials Shares Rise

The Canadian market is up firmly in positive territory a little past noon on Friday, led by strong gains in information and industrial stocks.

Despite worries about surging delta variant of the in several countries across the world, some upbeat earnings updates from top name companies appear to be aiding sentiment.

A preliminary estimate from Statistics Canada that says retail sales in the country are set to grow 4.4% in June as COVID-19 restrictions eased, support sentiment. Meanwhile, in May retail sales were down 2.1% month-on-month in May, less than market forecasts of a 3% decline.

Retail Sales increased 24.6% in May of 2021 over the same month in the previous year. Retail sales excluding autos in Canada were down 2% month-on-month in May, following a 7.2% drop in April.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which climbed to 20,196.14, is up 65.25 points or 0.32% at 10,162.77, a few minutes past noon.

Among information technology stocks, Lightspeed Pos (LSPD.TO) is up more than 2.5%, Alithya Group (ALYA.TO) and Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO) both are gaining about 1.6%, while CGI Group (GIB.A.TO) and Nuvei Corporation (NVEI.TO) are moving up 1.2% and 1.1%, respectively. Absolute Software Corp (ABST.TO) is rising nearly 1%.

Among the stocks in the Industrials Index, Westshore Terminals Investment Corp (WTE.TO) is soaring more than 30% after the company announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Westshore Terminals Ltd. Partnership, has executed an agreement with BHP Canada Inc., a subsidiary of BHP Group, to provide port services to BHP's proposed Jansen Potash Mine in Saskatchewan, Canada.

Aecon Group Inc (ARE.TO) is up 10%, riding on buoyant second-quarter earnings. The company announced that it posted a net income of $17.6 million for the second quarter, as against net loss of $6.2 million in the year-ago quarter.

Air Canada (AC.TO) reported net loss of $1.17 billion or $3.31 per diluted share in the second quarter, compared with a loss of $1.75 billion or $6.44 per share a year earlier. The stock is down by about 0.5%.

