Scotty McCreery Announces New Album 'Same Truck'

Scotty McCreery has announced that he will release his highly anticipated fifth studio album, Same Truck, on September 17.

The album, produced by Frank Rogers, Derek Wells and Aaron Eshuis, features his current Top 15 single "You Time" and his recently released song "Why You Gotta Be Like That."

Immediately after its release, "Why You Gotta Be Like That" was added to Spotify's New Music Friday playlist; Apple's Best New Country Songs and New in Country playlists; and Pandora's New Music Now, New Country Now and New Country playlists.

Originally, the album was going to be announced in August, but after intense fan demand following last Friday's release of "Why You Gotta Be Like That" caused pre-sale information to leak at several key retailers, McCreery and his label decided to announce the album early as a thank you to his fans for fervently supporting his music through the years.

"It's gratifying to learn that my fans are so excited about my upcoming new album that they sought out pre-order information before it was ready to be announced… and got it," said McCreery. "Thanks to Triple Tigers and the retailers for coming together quickly so we could make this official album announcement. I can't wait to share this music with everyone."



Same Truck features 12 songs, 10 of which were co-written by McCreery.

Track list:

Same Truck (Scotty McCreery, Ashley Gorley, Taylor Phillips, Zach Crowell)

You Time (Scotty McCreery, Frank Rogers, Aaron Eshuis)

It Matters To Her (Scotty McCreery, Rhett Akins, Lee Thomas Miller)

Damn Strait (Trent Tomlinson, Jim Collins)

It'll Grow On Ya (Jeremy Bussey, Jason Blaine, Taylor Phillips, Adam Wood)

The Waiter (Scotty McCreery, Matthew West, Frank Rogers)

Why You Gotta Be Like That (Scotty McCreery, Jordan Schmidt, James McNair)

Home (Scotty McCreery, Frank Rogers, Brent Anderson, Tammi Kidd)

Carolina To Me (Scotty McCreery, Jeremy Bussey, Taylor Phillips)

Small Town Girl (Scotty McCreery, Ashley Gorley, Zach Crowell)

That Kind of Fire (Scotty McCreery, Josh Hoge, Matt McVaney, Justin Wilson)

How Ya Doin' Up There (Scotty McCreery, Monty Criswell, Derek George, Tyler Reeve)

