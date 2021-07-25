Hong Kong Stock Market Tipped To Erase Friday's Losses

The Hong Kong stock market headed south again on Friday, one session after halting the three-day losing streak in which it had plummeted almost 800 points or 3 percent. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 27,320-point plateau although it's expected to rebound again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian is upbeat, with support expected from oil, technology and utility stocks. The European and U.S. markets were firmly higher and the Asian markets are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The Hang Seng finished sharply lower on Friday following losses from the financials, casinos and oil and stocks.

For the day, the index plummeted 401.86 points or 1.45 percent to finish at 27,321.98 after trading between 27,222.04 and 27,740.95.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies skidded 2/93 percent, while AIA Group dropped 1.15 percent, Alibaba Group shed 1.06 percent, Alibaba Health Info plunged 3.31 percent, ANTA Sports plummeted 4.55 percent, China Life Insurance fell 0.88 percent, China Mengniu Dairy slid 0.79 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) stumbled 0.82 percent, CITIC dipped 0.62 percent, CNOOC was down 0.25 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical jumped 1.89 percent, Galaxy Entertainment declined 2.65 percent, Henderson Land slipped 0.55 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas lost 0.95 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China gave away 0.23 percent, Longfor sank 1.93 percent, Meituan weakened 2.36 percent, New World Development added 0.53 percent, Sands China retreated 2.81 percent, Sun Hung Kai Properties eased 0.17 percent, Techtronic Industries surrendered 2.41 percent, Xiaomi Corporation tumbled 2.95 percent, WuXi Biologics tanked 3.06 percent and China Resources Land and Hang Lung Properties were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is firm as the major averages opened higher on Friday and picked up steam as the day progressed, accelerating to fresh record closing highs.

The Dow jumped 238.20 points or 0.68 percent to finish at 35,061.55, while the NASDAQ climbed 152.39 points or 1.04 percent to end at 14,836.99 and the S&P 500 gained 44.31 points or 1.01 percent to close at 4,411.79. For the week, the Dow jumped 1.1 percent, the NASDAQ spiked 2.8 percent and the S&P rose 2 percent.

The four-day winning streak represents a remarkable turnaround for the markets following the sell-off on Monday, which dragged the major averages down to their lowest closing levels in almost a month.

The continued strength on Wall Street reflected a positive reaction to upbeat earnings news from several big-name companies, including Snap (SNAP), Twitter (TWTR) and American Express (AXP), although Intel (INTC) disappointed.

Crude oil futures settled modestly higher Friday, extending gains to a fourth straight session on hopes demand will see a significant increase in coming months. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for September ended up by $0.16 or 0.2 percent at $72.07 a barrel. WTI Crude futures gained 0.4 percent in the week.

Closer to home, Hong Kong will release June figures for imports, exports and trade balance later today. In May, imports jumped 26.5 percent on year and exports rose an annual 24.0 percent for a trade deficit of HKD25.5 billion.

Market Analysis