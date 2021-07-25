New Zealand Posts NZ$261 Million Trade Surplus In June

New Zealand had a merchandise trade surplus of NZ$261 million in June, Statistics New Zealand said on Monday - down from NZ$489 million in May.

Exports climbed NZ$871 million or 17 percent on year to NZ$5.95 billion, up from NZ$5.89 billion in the previous month.

Imports jumped NZ$1.1 billion or 24 percent on year to NZ$5.69 billion, up from NZ$5.4 billion a month earlier.

For the second quarter of 2021, exports were up NZ$1.5 billion or 9.2 percent on year to a record NZ$17.2 billion. Imports spiked NZ$3.4 billion or an annual 27 percent to NZ$16.1 billion.

Economic News

