European Economics Preview: German Ifo Business Confidence Data Due

Business confidence data from Germany is due on Monday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 1.00 am ET, Statistics Finland publishes producer and import price data for June.

At 3.00 am ET, producer prices from Spain and sentiment survey data from the Czech Republic are due.

In the meantime, manufacturing confidence survey results are due from Turkey.

At 4.00 am ET, Germany's ifo Institute is scheduled to release business confidence survey data for July. The business sentiment index is seen rising to 102.1 in July from 101.8 in the previous month.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.