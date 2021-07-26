Finland Producer Price Inflation Slows In June

Finland's producer price inflation eased in June, data from Statistics Finland showed on Monday.

Producer prices increased 11.0 percent year-on-year in June, after a 11.2 percent rise in May.

The increase in the producer prices for manufactured products was particularly attributable to risen prices of oil products and basic metals from June last year.

Import prices grew 12.6 percent annually in June and export prices rose by 11.8 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose 1.6 percent in June, after a 2.3 percent increase in the prior month.

