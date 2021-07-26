Singapore Industrial Production Rises In June

Singapore's industrial production increased in June, data from the Economic Development Board showed on Monday.

Industrial output grew 27.5 percent year-on-year in June, following a 27.0 percent rise in May. Production was forecast to increase 26.8 percent.

Excluding biomedical manufacturing, industrial production gained 24.8 percent yearly in June, after a 25.4 percent rise in the preceding month.

On a monthly basis, industrial production declined 3.0 percent in June, after a 4.4 percent growth in the previous month. Economists had expected a 0.3 percent rise.

Biomedical manufacturing increased 42.5 percent annually in June. Chemicals and transport engineering increased by 30.6 percent and 28.3 percent, respectively.

Electronics accelerated 26.2 percent and precision engineering gained 22.2 percent. General manufacturing output grew 17.4 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.