Czech Economic Confidence Weakens In July

The Czech economic confidence decreased in July, survey results from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Monday.

The economic sentiment index fell to 99.7 in July from 104.0 in June.

The confidence index decreased to 99.3 in July from 103.7 in the previous month.

The industrial sentiment index weakened to 98.7 in July from 108.2 in the preceding month.

The measure of confidence in construction declined to 114.0 from 115.8 in the prior month, while that for trade remained unchanged at 104.7.

The consumer confidence improved to 101.9 in July from 105.5 a month ago.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.