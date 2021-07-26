Hong Kong Exports Increases In June

Hong Kong's merchandise exports accelerated in June, data from the Census and Statistics Department showed on Monday.

Exports rose 33.0 percent year-on-year in June, following a 24.0 percent increase in May.

Imports gained 31.9 percent annually in June, following a 26.5 percent increase in the previous month.

The trade deficit widened to HK$40.455 billion in June from HK$33.341 billion in the same month last year. In May, the deficit was HK$25,464 billion.

"Exports to the Mainland, the US and the EU all accelerated in growth, while those to other Asian also expanded by varying degrees," a government spokesman said.

"Yet, the recent surge of COVID-19 mutant infections may hinder the pace of economic recovery in some major markets," spokesman said.

