Wall Street Aims To Open Lower

Traders are also likely to keep an eye on key U.S. economic data, especially New Home Sales and Dallas' Manufacturing Survey report for July today.



The Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision is also likely to be in focus this week.

Major corporates such as Tesla (TSLA), General Electric (GE), Alphabet (GOOGL), Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Boeing (BA), McDonald's (MCD), Pfizer (PFE), Amazon (AMZN), and Exxon Mobil (XOM) will be reporting their quarterly results this week.

Asian shares finished lower, while European shares are trading lower.

Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open down.

As of 8.00 am ET, the Dow futures were down 81.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 7.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 17.25 points.

The U.S. major averages finished Friday just off their highs of the day. The Dow climbed 238.20 points or 0.7 percent to 35,061.55, the Nasdaq surged up 152.39 points or 1 percent to 14,836.99 and the S&P 500 jumped 44.31 points or 1 percent to 4,411.79.

On the economic front, the Commerce and the Housing and Urban Development department's New Home Sales for June will be released at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 800K, while it was up 769K in the prior month.

The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas' Manufacturing Survey report for July will be published at 10.30 am ET. The consensus is for 32.0, while it was up 31.1 in the prior month.

The two-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.

Asian stocks ended mostly lower on Monday. China's Shanghai Composite index tumbled 82.96 points, or 2.34 percent, to close at 3,467.44.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index plunged as much as 1,129.66 points, or 4.13 percent, to 26,192.32.

Japanese shares posted strong gains. The Nikkei average climbed 285.29 points, or 1.04 percent, to 27,833.29, while the broader Topix index closed 1.11 percent higher at 1,925.62.

Australian gave up early gains to end marginally lower.

European shares are trading lower. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is declining 8.65 points or 0.13 percent. The German DAX is losing 55.08 points or 0.35 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is sliding 10.45 points or 0.15 percent.

The Swiss Market Index is declining 92.24 points or 0.76 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 0.27 percent.

