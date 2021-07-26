South Korea GDP Climbs 0.7% On Quarter In Q2

South Korea's gross domestic product expanded a seasonally adjusted 0.7 percent on quarter in the second quarter of 2021, the Bank of Korea said in Tuesday's advance estimate.

That was in line with expectations following the 1.7 percent growth in the previous three months.

On an annualized basis, GDP was up 5.9 percent - just shy or forecasts for an increase of 6.0 percent but up from 1.9 percent in the three months prior.

Real gross domestic income (GDI) decreased by 0.6 percent compared to the previous quarter.

Economic News

