European Economics Preview: Eurozone Monetary Aggregates Data Due

Money supply data from the euro area and the Distributive Trades survey results from the UK are due on Tuesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 3.30 am ET, Statistics Sweden is scheduled to issue foreign trade and household lending data for June.

At 4.00 am ET, the European Central Bank is set to issue euro area money supply data for June. M3 is forecast to grow 8.2 percent on year, following May's 8.4 percent increase.

At 6.00 am ET, the Confederation of British Industry releases Distributive Trades survey results. The retail sales balance is seen falling to 21 percent in July from 25 percent in June.

At 8.00 am ET, Hungary's central bank is set to announce its interest rate decision. The bank is expected to lift its benchmark rate to 1.10 percent from 0.90 percent.

