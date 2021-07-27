Finland Jobless Rate Falls In June

Finland's jobless rate declined marginally in June, figures from Statistics Finland showed on Tuesday.

The unemployment rate for the 15 to 74 age group fell to 7.6 percent in June from 7.7 percent in the same month last year. In May, jobless rate was 10.3 percent.

The number of unemployed persons increased by 7,000 to 220,000 in June from 214,000 in the last year.

The employment rate rose to 75.8 percent in June from 72.8 percent in the same month last year. The number of employed persons grew by 121,000 from a year ago to 2.67 million.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, unemployment rate fell to 7.9 percent in June from 8.0 percent in May.

Separate data from the statistical office showed that the retail sales turnover increased 5.0 percent yearly in June and retail sales volume rose 3.6 percent.

In daily consumer goods trade, turnover increased a working day adjusted 3.9 percent yearly in June.

The sales volume of daily consumer goods gained 1.9 percent from the corresponding period of the previous year.

