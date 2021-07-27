China's Industrial Profits Growth Moderates In June

China's industrial profits growth moderated in June, data from the National Bureau of Statistics revealed on Tuesday.

Industrial profits increased notably by 20 percent on a yearly basis in June, but this was slower than the 36.4 percent growth posted in May.

The statistical office said high commodity prices continue to squeeze the profitability of companies.

In the first half of 2021, industrial profits logged an annual growth of 66.9 percent, data showed. Compared to January to June 2019, profits of industrial firms advanced 45.5 percent.

Economic News

