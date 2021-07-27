Japan Services PPI Growth Slows In June

Japan's services producer prices grew at a slower pace in June, the Bank of Japan reported on Tuesday.

The services producer price index rose 1.4 percent year-on-year in June, slightly slower than the 1.5 percent increase seen in May.

On a monthly basis, the services PPI edged up 0.1 percent, offsetting a 0.1 percent drop in the previous month.

Excluding international transportations, producer price inflation eased to 1.1 percent year-on-year from 1.4 percent in May. On month, the services PPI gained 0.1 percent.

