Denmark Retail Sales Decline In June

Denmark's retail sales declined in June after rising in the previous month, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Tuesday.

Retail sales fell a seasonally adjusted 0.4 percent month-on-month in June, after a 0.8 percent growth in May. In April, output had decreased 5.8 percent.

Sales of clothing and other goods increased 8.5 percent monthly in June and those of sales of food and grocery rose 0.3 percent.

Meanwhile, sales of other consumables fell 2.6 percent.

On an annual basis, retail sales increased 6.6 percent in June, following a 6.1 percent growth in the previous month.

