Sweden Trade Surplus Increases In June

Sweden's trade surplus increased in June from a year ago, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Tuesday.

The trade surplus rose to SEK 10.3 billion in June from SEK 5.1 billion in the same month last year. In May, the trade surplus was SEK 3.6 billion.

On an annual basis, exports grew 21.0 percent in June and imports increased 17.0 percent.

The non-EU trade balance showed a surplus of SEK 24.7 billion in June, while the trade balance with the EU revealed a deficit of SEK 14.4 billion.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the trade surplus rose to SEK 4.2 billion in June from SEK 3.7 billion in May. In April, the trade surplus was SEK 3.1 billion.

