Leafy Green Products, Haen Meats Seasoning Blend Recalled For Listeria Concerns

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced recall of Old Soul's Farms LLC's certain leafy green products as well as Excalibur Seasoning Co.'s Haen Meats Seasoning Blend, citing potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism.

Consumption of food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, while it can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

St. Paris, Ohio-based Old Soul's Farms' recall involves greenhouse leafy green products including Arugula, Basil, Finstar, Green Bibb, Romaine, and Spring Mix brands. The company's bulk product has been affected by this recall, in sizes ranging from 1 - 25 pounds clear bags. The expiration dates for all Arugula, Finstar, Green Bibb, Romaine, and Spring Mix vary from July 23 to July 30, while Basil expiration dates are from July 20 to July 27.

Clamshells greenhouse products were also affected, which range in sizes of 1 oz, 4 oz, and 5 oz.

Old Soul's Farms initiated the recall following positive test for Listeria monocytogenes from a routine facility test of rainwater holding tanks in the greenhouse facility as well as testing from a customer who received contaminated Basil product.

Further, Pekin, Illinois-based Excalibur Seasoning has called back 17 bottles of Haen Meats 1959 House Blend for the Listeria concerns. The recall involves the seasoning blend that comes in 6.5 oz. clear plastic shaker bottles with lot no. 107-354 and UPC code of 729009768154.

The company began shipping the affected product on July 14 and it reached consumers through a retailer located in the 54130 zip code of WI.

The recall was initiated after routine finished product testing found the bacteria to be present in one product.

However, both companies have not received any report of illness to date related to their respective recalled products.

In similar recalls, Chicago, illinois-based 5000 Years Foods Inc. in mid-July recalled several Kimchi products due to listeria contamination.

Recently, food major Tyson Foods Inc. recalled around 8.96 million pounds of ready-to-eat or RTE chicken products that may be adulterated with Listeria.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News