Italy Non-EU Trade Surplus Rises In June

Italy's surplus in the merchandise trade with countries outside the European Union increased in June, preliminary data from ISTAT showed on Tuesday.

The non-EU foreign trade surplus rose to EUR 4.79 billion in June from EUR 4.676 billion in the same month last year. In May, the trade surplus was EUR 4.783 billion.

Exports rose 23.3 percent year-on-year in June, after a 44.0 percent growth in May.

Imports gained 31.1 percent in June, after a 55.1 percent rise in the previous month.

Compared to the previous month, exports rose a seasonally adjusted 0.1 percent and imports grew 1.2 percent in June.

Economic News

