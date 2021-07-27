GE Q2 Loss Narrows; Backs FY21 EPS View, Lifts Free Cash Flow Target

General Electric Co. reported Tuesday narrower net loss in its second quarter with strong growth in revenues. The company also generated strong order growth. Looking ahead, the company reiterated its outlook for adjusted earnings per share, while increased its 2021 outlook for Industrial free cash flow range.

In pre-market activity on NYSE, GE shares were gaining around 4 percent to trade at $13.43.

GE Chairman and CEO Lawrence Culp, Jr. said, "Orders and revenue returned to growth, our operating margins expanded across all segments, and we generated positive Industrial free cash flow. Momentum is building across our businesses, driven by Healthcare and services overall, with Aviation showing early signs of recovery. Based on our encouraging cash results, we are increasing our full-year free cash flow outlook."

For the year, the company continues to expect adjusted earnings per share of $0.15 to $0.25. On average, 18 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $0.26 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the year, GE Industrial revenues are expected to grow organically in the low-single-digit range, and adjusted GE Industrial profit margin is expected to expand organically by 250-plus basis points.

Further, GE increased its 2021 outlook for Industrial free cash flow range to $3.5 billion to $5.0 billion from earlier expected $2.5 billion to $4.5 billion.

For the second quarter, consolidated loss from continuing operations attributable to shareholders was $624 million, narrower than last year's loss of $1.19 billion.

Net loss per share was $0.14, compared to loss of $0.26 a year ago. Loss per share from continuing operations was $0.07, compared to loss of $0.15 a year ago.

Excluding items, General Electric reported adjusted earnings of $425 million or $0.05 per share for the period, compared to last year's loss of $1.22 billion or $0.14 per share. Analysts projected earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter.

Total revenues grew 9 percent to $18.28 billion from last year's $16.81 billion. Analysts expected revenues of $18.13 billion. GE Industrial organic revenues grew 7 percent from last year to $16.92 billion.

Total orders for the quarter climbed 33 percent to $18.3 billion, and organic growth in orders was 30 percent.

In the segments, Aviation revenues grew 10 percent and orders climbed 47 percent. Healthcare revenues and orders grew 14 percent each, and the growth in Renewable Energy revenues were 16 percent and orders were 7 percent.

