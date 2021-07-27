Tokyo Olympics: Shocking Setback For Naomi Osaka, Simone Biles On Day 4

Japan, the United States and China maintained the status quo in top medal positions in Tokyo Olympics on Day Four, which witnessed shocking setback for two superstars.

Japan leads with 10 gold, 3 silver and 5 bronze at the end of the competitions Tuesday.

The United States is at the second position, winning a total of 9 gold, 8 silver and 8 bronze medals.

China is close behind with 9 gold, 5 silver and 7 bronze.

Team USA's chances of a third-straight women's gymnastics team gold medal took a big hit early Tuesday as Simone Biles, the most successful US gymnast of all time, pulled out of women's team final after a botched effort on the vault in the first event.

It cost the U.S. a sure gold. The Russian Olympic Committee team, which posted a total of 169.528 points, won the gold.

It was the first time that the U.S. women have lost a world or Olympic team title since 2010.

"Simone has withdrawn from the team final competition due to a medical issue," read a statement from USA Gymnastics. "She will be assessed daily to determine medical clearance for future competitions." The 24-year-old gymnast came to Tokyo as one of the hottest favorites to win gold in any sport.

Tennis super star Naomi Osaka, one of the faces of the Games for Japan, failed to reach the quarter-finals of the women's singles after she was stunned by Czech Marketa Vondrousova in straight sets. The four-time Grand Slam winner lost by 6-1, 6-4 in an hour and eight minutes at Ariake Tennis Park.

Bermuda's Flora Duffy won gold in women's triathlon race of champions, and became the first-ever Olympic gold medal winner for the tiny island nation with a population of just 63,000.

US swimmer Lydia Jacoby has won a shock gold medal in the women's 100m breaststroke. At 17 years, she became the first Alaskan ever to win an Olympic gold medal.

Australia's Kaylee McKeown won swimming gold in the women's 100m backstroke at Tokyo 2020 and also set a new Olympic record of 57.47 seconds.

Brazil's Italo Ferreira won the inaugural gold in the men's surfing, an event that made its debut at these Games.

French Judo legend Clarisse Agbegnenou beat the reigning Olympic champion Slovenia's Tina Trstenjak in the women's -63kg class. In a re-run of the Rio 2016 final, the five-time world champion took sweet revenge on Trstenjak, who beat her five years earlier into silver.

World and European champion Vladislav Larin added another title to his belt when he won the men's +80kg Taekwondo gold for ROC.

Japan scooped their second consecutive gold medal in Olympic softball with a 2-0 win over three-time champions the United States.

Estonia defeated South Korea in women's fencing epee team final to deliver the Baltic nation's first Olympic gold medal in 13 years.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News