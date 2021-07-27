TSX Remains Weak As Energy, Healthcare Stocks Post Sharp Losses

The Canadian market, which staged a recovery of sorts after an early dip Tuesday morning, faltered again due to lack of support at higher levels, and continues to languish in negative territory nearly a couple of hours past noon.

Energy and healthcare stocks are down sharply. Consumer discretionary and information stocks are also weak, albeit with less pronounced losses. Real estate, financials and utilities shares are finding some support.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 38.96 points or 0.19% at 20,126.00, nearly 50 points off the session's low of 20,081.44.

The Capped Healthcare Index is down more than 4%. Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO) and Tilray Inc (TLRY.TO) both are down nearly 8%. Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) is down by about 7% and Organigram Holdings (OGI.TO) is declining 5.2%. Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL.TO) and Cronos Group (CRON.TO) are down 4% and 2.7%, respectively.

The Capped Energy Index is down 3.2%. MEG Energy (MEG.TO), Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO), Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO), Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU.TO), Vermilion Energy (VET.TO), Suncor Energy (SU.TO) and Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO) are down 3.3 to 5.5%.

Teck Resources Limited (TECK_B.TO) shares are down marginally. The company reported second-quarter profit of C$260 million or C$0.48 per share compared to a loss of C$149 million or C$0.28 per share last year, reflecting positive market backdrop of improved commodity prices and progress on key projects. Revenues for the quarter grew to C$2.56 billion from C$1.72 billion in the prior year.

Celestica Inc. (CLS.TO) shares are soaring more than 14%. The company announced after trading hours on Monday that its revenue for the second quarter decreased by 5% to $1.42 billion from $1.49 billion in the second quarter of 2020.

TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) is up nearly 7% on strong results. The company reported second quarter net income from continuing operations of $251.1 million, up almost 400% from $50.5 million in the year-ago quarter, while adjusted net income came in at $137.2 million, up 104% compared to $67.2 million a year ago.

