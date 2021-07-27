Malaysia Stock Market May Test Support At 1,500 Points

The Malaysia stock market on Tuesday ended the two-day slide in which it had dropped almost 15 points or 1 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just beneath the 1,515-point plateau although it figures to see renewed consolidation on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is negative on concerns over the coronavirus and for the outlook for interest rates. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are expected to follow that lead.

The KLCI finished slightly higher on Tuesday following gains from the financials and a mixed picture from the plantation stocks.

For the day, the index rose 2.07 points or 0.14 percent to finish at 1,514.60 after trading between 1,511.85 and 1,517.39. Volume was 4.376 billion shares worth 2.672 billion ringgit. There were 657 decliners and 326 gainers.

Among the actives, Axiata dropped 0.52 percent, while CIMB Group gathered 0.89 percent, Digi.com jumped 0.97 percent, Genting advanced 0.62 percent, Genting Malaysia perked 0.71 percent, Hartalega Holdings tanked 1.22 percent, IHH Healthcare accelerated 1.04 percent, IOI Corporation soared 1.64 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong fell 0.31 percent, Maxis lost 0.46 percent, MISC surged 2.25 percent, MRDIY added 0.57 percent, Petronas Chemicals shed 0.50 percent, PPB Group spiked 1.10 percent, Public Bank collected 0.25 percent, RHB Capital sank 0.58 percent, Sime Darby climbed 0.92 percent, Telekom Malaysia rose 0.17 percent, Tenaga Nasional gained 0.31 percent, Top Glove plummeted 2.44 percent and Press Metal, Maybank, Dialog Group and Sime Darby Plantations were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as the major averages opened lower on Monday and remained in the red throughout the session.

The Dow shed 85.79 points or 0.24 percent to finish at 35,058.51, while the NASDAQ plummeted 180.14 points or 1.21 percent to end at 14,660.58 and the S&P 500 sank 20.84 points or 0.47 percent to close at 4,401.46.

The pullback on Wall Street reflected uncertainty ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement later today. Traders are likely to pay close attention to the Fed's statement for any clues the central bank is considering scaling back its asset purchase program.

Negative sentiment may also have been generated in reaction to news that the CDC has recommend that people vaccinated for the resume wearing masks indoors in areas of high transmission, particularly the South and West.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said new orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods saw continued growth in June. Also, the Conference Board said consumer confidence in the U.S. saw a slight improvement from an upwardly revised level in July.

Crude oil priced drifted lower on Tuesday after moving around the flat line for much of the day's session, with traders weighing demand prospects and looking ahead to weekly inventory data. West Texas Intermediate Crude futures for September dipped $0.26 or 0.4 percent at $71.65 a barrel.

