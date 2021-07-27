Tech Shares Tipped To Weigh On Taiwan Stocks

The Taiwan stock market has moved lower in back-to-back trading days, sinking more than 300 points or 1.6 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just beneath the 17,270-point plateau and it's expected to extend those losses on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is negative on concerns over the coronavirus and for the outlook for interest rates. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are expected to follow that lead.

The TSE finished modestly lower on Tuesday following losses from the cement stocks, while the financial and companies were mixed.

For the day, the index sank 133.69 points or 0.77 percent to finish at 17,269.87 after trading between 17,264.50 and 17,459.35.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial tumbled 2.14 percent, while Mega Financial rose 0.15 percent, CTBC Financial dipped 0.22 percent, Fubon Financial plunged 2.68 percent, First Financial collected 0.22 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation skidded 1.12 percent, Hon Hai Precision climbed 1.36 percent, Largan Precision shed 0.67 percent, Catcher Technology advanced 1.07 percent, MediaTek jumped 1.63 percent, Delta Electronics tanked 2.34 percent, Formosa Plastic gained 0.30 percent, Asia Cement eased 0.19 percent, Taiwan Cement lost 0.38 percent and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company and E Sun Financial were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as the major averages opened lower on Monday and remained in the red throughout the session.

The Dow shed 85.79 points or 0.24 percent to finish at 35,058.51, while the NASDAQ plummeted 180.14 points or 1.21 percent to end at 14,660.58 and the S&P 500 sank 20.84 points or 0.47 percent to close at 4,401.46.

The pullback on Wall Street reflected uncertainty ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement later today. Traders are likely to pay close attention to the Fed's statement for any clues the central bank is considering scaling back its asset purchase program.

Negative sentiment may also have been generated in reaction to news that the CDC has recommend that people vaccinated for the resume wearing masks indoors in areas of high transmission, particularly the South and West.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said new orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods saw continued growth in June. Also, the Conference Board said consumer confidence in the U.S. saw a slight improvement from an upwardly revised level in July.

Crude oil priced drifted lower on Tuesday after moving around the flat line for much of the day's session, with traders weighing demand prospects and looking ahead to weekly inventory data. West Texas Intermediate Crude futures for September dipped $0.26 or 0.4 percent at $71.65 a barrel.

Market Analysis