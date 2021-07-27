Majorly Oversold Hang Seng Called Lower Again

The Hong Kong stock market has finished lower in three straight sessions, plummeting more than 2,600 points or 10.3 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now rests just beneath the 25,100-point plateau and it's got another weak lead again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is negative on concerns over the coronavirus and for the outlook for interest rates. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are expected to follow that lead.

The Hang Seng finished sharply lower again on Tuesday with damage across the board on concerns that a regulatory crackdown by China would impacting a range of industries including private education and .

For the day, the index tumbled 1,105.89 points or 4.22 percent to finish at 25,086.43 after trading between 24,748.84 and 26,323.61.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies sank 4.54 percent, while AIA Group shed 3.88 percent, Alibaba Group skidded 6.35 percent, Alibaba Health Info cratered 18.52 percent, ANTA Sports declined 5.78 percent, China Life Insurance lost 3.05 percent, China Mengniu Dairy fell 2.80 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) added 0.56 percent, China Resources Land surrendered 5.42 percent, CITIC jumped 2.37 percent, CNOOC slid 1.40 percent, Country Garden Services plunged 13.85 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical tumbled 7.10 percent, Galaxy Entertainment weakened 2.48 percent, Hang Lung Properties slipped 1.26 percent, Henderson Land and Wharf Real Estate both eased 0.56 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas climbed 1.27 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 1.14 percent, Longfor dropped 4.45 percent, Meituan plummeted 17.66 percent, New World Development gave away 0.54 percent, Sands China stumbled 2.36 percent, Sun Hung Kai Properties dipped 1.31 percent, Techtronic Industries was down 0.91 percent, Xiaomi Corporation retreated 5.80 percent and WuXi Biologics tanked 7.78 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as the major averages opened lower on Monday and remained in the red throughout the session.

The Dow shed 85.79 points or 0.24 percent to finish at 35,058.51, while the NASDAQ plummeted 180.14 points or 1.21 percent to end at 14,660.58 and the S&P 500 sank 20.84 points or 0.47 percent to close at 4,401.46.

The pullback on Wall Street reflected uncertainty ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement later today. Traders are likely to pay close attention to the Fed's statement for any clues the central bank is considering scaling back its asset purchase program.

Negative sentiment may also have been generated in reaction to news that the CDC has recommend that people vaccinated for the resume wearing masks indoors in areas of high transmission, particularly the South and West.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said new orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods saw continued growth in June. Also, the Conference Board said consumer confidence in the U.S. saw a slight improvement from an upwardly revised level in July.

Crude oil priced drifted lower on Tuesday after moving around the flat line for much of the day's session, with traders weighing demand prospects and looking ahead to weekly inventory data. West Texas Intermediate Crude futures for September dipped $0.26 or 0.4 percent at $71.65 a barrel.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Market Analysis