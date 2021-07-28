European Economics Preview: UK Nationwide House Price Data Due

House price data from the UK and consumer sentiment survey results from Germany and France are due on Wednesday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, UK Nationwide house price data for July is due. House prices are forecast to advance 12.1 percent annually, slower than the 13.4 percent increase in June.

In the meantime, consumer confidence survey results are due from Germany. The forward-looking consumer sentiment index is seen rising to 1.0 in August from -0.3 in July.

Also, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's import prices for June. Import price inflation is forecast to rise to 12.6 percent from 11.8 percent in May.

At 2.45 am ET, France statistical office Insee publishes consumer confidence survey results. The consumer sentiment index is expected to remain unchanged at 102 in July.



At 3.30 am ET, retail sales data is due from Sweden.

Half an hour later, Italy's statistical office Istat is set to issue and consumer confidence survey data. The business sentiment index is expected to climb to 115.4 in July from 114.8 in the previous month.

Also, Austria's manufacturing Purchasing Managers' survey data is due for July.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.