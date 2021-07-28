Malaysia Exports Rises More Than Estimated

Malaysia's exports rose more than expected in June, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Wednesday.

Exports grew 27.2 percent year-on-year to MYR 105.5 billion in June. Economists had expected a rise of 11.7 percent.

Imports grew 32.1 percent annually to MYR 83.2 billion in June.

The trade surplus totaled MYR 22.2 billion in June, which was below the expected level of MYR 19.0 billion, the agency said.

On a monthly basis, exports gained 14.3 percent in June and imports increased 5.9 percent.

