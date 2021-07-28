Japan Leading Index Falls As Estimated

Japan's leading index decreased in May, as initially estimated, final data from the Cabinet Office showed on Wednesday.

The leading index, which measures the future economic activity, fell to 102.6 in May from 103.8 in April, as estimated.

The coincident index decreased to 92.1 in May from 95.3 in the previous month. In the initial estimate, the reading was 92.7.

The lagging index declined to 93.2 in May from 94.1 in the prior month. This was in line with initial estimated.

