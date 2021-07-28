Slovakia Producer Prices Increase In June

Slovakia's producer prices increased in June, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Wednesday.

The producer price index increased 5.6 percent year-on-year in June, following a 4.9 percent rise in May.

The domestic market prices rose 3.6 percent annually in June, following a 3.5 percent increase in the previous month.

Prices for mining and quarrying grew 5.6 percent yearly in June and those of manufacturing rose 4.8 percent.

Prices for electricity, gas, steam and air-condition supply rose 1.2 percent and those of water supply gained 6.9 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 0.4 percent in June, after a 1.6 percent increase in the preceding month.

