Italy Consumer Confidence Improves In July

Italy's consumer confidence improved in July, survey results from the statistical office Istat showed on Wednesday.

The consumer confidence index rose to 116.6 in July from 115.1 in June. Economists had expected a score of 115.5.

The manufacturing confidence index increased to 115.7 in July from 114.8 in the previous month. Economists had forecast a score of 115.4.

The economic sentiment index grew to 129.6 in July from 126.9 in the prior month.

The confidence rose to 116.8 in July from 112.8 in the preceding month.

In construction, the sentiment index increased to 158.6 from 153.6 in the prior month.

The indicator for services sector increased to 112.3 from 107.0 in June and that for retail rose to 111.0 from 107.2.

Economic News

