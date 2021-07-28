Tokyo Olympics: Japan Stays On Top With Hashimoto's Gymnastics Gold

A last minute golden performance in gymnastics helped Japan retain its top rank in Tokyo Olympics medal table on Day 6 with a haul of 13 gold, 4 silver and 5 bronze at the end of the competitions Wednesday.

China overtook the United States to reach the second position, winning a total of 12 gold, 6 silver and 9 bronze medals.

Team USA is close behind at third with 11 gold, 11 silver and 9 bronze.

The Russian team, which competes in this Olympics under the Russian Olympic Committee's banner due to ban, is fourth with 7 gold, 10 silver and 6 bronze medals in the bag.

It was the gold medal won by Daiki Hashimoto in men's all-around gymnastics that pushed the hosts ahead of its rivals late Wednesday. The 19-year-old Olympic champion is now hailed as the new superstar of world gymnastics.

Nearly half of Japan's gold medals at Tokyo were won by their judokas.

Japan's new swimming star Ohashi Yui won her second gold from Olympic swimming pool Wednesday. The 25-year-old swimmer, who won the women's 400m IM gold on Monday, bagged the top spot in 200m individual medley final two days later.

Two days after being crowned the women's Olympic 400m freestyle champion, Australian swimming sensation Ariarne Titmus has doubled her tally of golds with a stunning swim in the 200m freestyle final.

In the inaugural 1500m event for women, USA's Legendary swimmer Katie Ledecky bagged the gold.

The U.S. women's team and Latvia's men team became the first Olympic champions in the 3x3 basketball event, which made its debut in Tokyo.

World number 1 and Golden Slam hunter Novak Djokovic is through to the quarter-finals of the men's singles tennis after a straight-sets 6-3 6-1 win over Spain's Alejandro Davidovich.

Third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece was earlier shocked by France's Ugo Humbert.

Britain's two-time men's singles Olympic champion Andy Murray and partner Joe Salisbury have been eliminated from the men's doubles at the quarter-final stage.

After the shock defeat for Cao Yuan and Chen Aisen the other day, China regained the top step of the podium in men's diving, in the men's 3m synchro.

Shi Zhiyong of China won gold in men's 73kg weightlifting, and set a new world record by lifting a total of 364kg.

South Korea defeated Italy to take their first fencing gold at Tokyo.

Reigning Olympic champions Fiji have once again won gold in rugby sevens with a 27-12 win over World Cup champions New Zealand at Tokyo Stadium.

In equestrian, Charlotte Dujardin won dressage bronze to become Britain's most-decorated female Olympian with six medals.

US superstar gymnast Simone Biles, who pulled out of women's team final after a botched effort on the vault on Tuesday, has withdrawn from the individual all-around competition to focus on her mental .

"After further medical evaluation, Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final individual all-around competition at the Tokyo Olympic Games, in order to focus on her mental health," USA Gymnastics announced on Wednesday. "Simone will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether or not to participate in next week's individual event finals," it said in a statement posted on Twitter. Jade Carey will replace Biles in the all-around event.

