Thai Stock Market Tipped To Halt Losing Streak

Ahead of Wednesday's holiday for King Maha's birthday, the Thai stock market had moved lower in two straight sessions, slipping almost 15 points or 1 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just above the 1,535-point plateau and it may find traction on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian is mixed to higher, with support from oil and technology stocks offset by ongoing Covid-19 concerns. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The SET finished modestly lower on Tuesday following mixed performances from the financial shares and energy producers.

For the day, the index shed 7.47 points or 0.48 percent to finish at 1,537.63 after trading between 1,531.81 and 1,551.43. Volume was 23.035 billion shares worth 70.265 billion baht.

Among the actives, Advanced Info fell 0.28 percent, while Thailand Airport advanced 0.86 percent, Bangkok Bank lost 0.48 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical skidded 1.32 percent, BTS Group retreated 1.69 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods tumbled 1.87 percent, Gulf gained 0.75 percent, Kasikornbank surrendered 1.90 percent, Krung Thai Bank collected 0.95 percent, Krung Thai Card tanked 1.94 percent, PTT Oil & Retail added 0.88 percent, PTT fell 0.70 percent, PTT Exploration and Production sank 0.93 percent, SCG Packaging jumped 1.57 percent, Siam Commercial Bank slid 0.79 percent, Siam Concrete was down 0.97 percent, TTB Bank declined 1.00 percent and Bangkok Expressway and PTT Global Chemical were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is schizophrenic as the major averages opened slightly higher on Wednesday before the NASDAQ moved higher, the Dow moved lower and the S&P straddled the line.

The Dow dropped 127.59 points or 0.36 percent to finish at 34,930.93, while the NASDAQ climbed 102.01 points or 0.70 percent to end at 14,762.58 and the S&P 500 eased 0.82 points or 0.02 percent to close at 4,400.64.

The mixed picture on Wall Street came as stocks advanced, riding on strong results from Apple Inc, Alphabet and Microsoft.

The Federal Open Market Committee, which concluded its two-day monetary policy meeting Wednesday afternoon, left the target range for its federal funds rate unchanged at 0 to 0.25 percent as expected, and said it will continue with its $120 billion-a-month bond-buying program.

The bank, which said the is strengthening despite concerns over the spread of the coronavirus, added that risks to the economic outlook remain.

Crude oil prices moved higher Wednesday, lifted by data showing a larger-than-expected drop in U.S. crude inventories last week. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for September ended up $0.74 or 1 percent at $72.39 a barrel.

Closer to home, Thailand will provide June numbers for industrial production later today, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 18.75 percent following the 25.84 percent spike in May.

