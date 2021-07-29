European Economics Preview: Germany Flash Inflation, Unemployment Data Due

Flash consumer prices and unemployment from Germany and the account of the monetary policy meeting from the European Central Bank are due on Thursday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is set to release Germany's monthly labor force survey results for June.

At 2.45 am ET, the French statistical office Insee publishes producer prices data for June. Prices had increased 7.2 percent annually in May.

At 3.00 am ET, Spain's INE is scheduled to issue flash consumer prices and unemployment data. Inflation is forecast to ease to 2.5 percent in July from 2.7 percent in June. The jobless rate is forecast to fall to 15.1 percent in the second quarter from 15.98 percent in the prior period.

In the meantime, economic tendency survey data from Sweden is due.

At 3.30 am ET, Statistics Sweden is set to release flash quarterly GDP data for the second quarter. The is expected to grow 0.7 percent sequentially, following a 0.8 percent rise in the first quarter.

At 3.55 am ET, unemployment data is due from Germany. The jobless rate is forecast to fall to 5.8 percent in July from 5.9 percent in June.

At 4.30 am ET, the Bank of England publishes mortgage approvals figures for June. The number of mortgages approved in June is expected to fall to 86,100 from 87,550 in May.

Half an hour later, the European Commission is set to issue euro area economic confidence survey results. The economic sentiment index is seen at 118.5 in July versus 117.9 in June.

At 7.30 am ET, the European Central Bank releases the account of the meeting of the Governing Council held on July 7.

At 8.00 am ET, Destatis is set to issue Germany's flash inflation data for July. Consumer price inflation is seen rising to 3.3 percent from 2.3 percent in June.

