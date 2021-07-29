Dutch Producer Confidence At Record High

Dutch producer confidence improved to to a record high in July, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.

The producer sentiment index rose to 12.3 in July from 11.5 in June. This was above the average score of 0.4 seen over the past twenty years.

Producers were more positive about the order position and assessment of stocks of finished goods were more positive, the agency said.

There were more entrepreneurs who expected their production to increase in the coming three months, the agency said.

The producers in the electrical and machine industry were more positive in July.

