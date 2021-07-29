Sweden Economic Confidence Improves In July

Sweden's economic confidence improved in July, data from the National Institute of Economic Research showed on Thursday.

The economic tendency indicator rose to 122.4 in July from 119.0 in June.

The consumer confidence index decreased to 106.5 in July from 109.3 in the previous month.

The manufacturing industry confidence index rose to 129.2 in July from 125.1 in the preceding month.

The retail trade confidence index rose to 119.5 in July from 115.0 in the previous month.

The measure of construction morale fell to 108.4 in July from 109.6 in the prior month.

