Sweden Jobless Rate Rises In June

Sweden's jobless rate increased in June, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Thursday.

The jobless rate rose to a seasonally adjusted 10.3 percent in June from 9.8 percent in May.

The number of unemployed persons increased to 590,900 in June from 546,100 in the previous month.

The youth unemployment rate, which is applied to the 15-24 age group, fell to 29.1 percent in June from 30.5 percent in the prior month.

The employment rate increased to 68.5 percent in June from 67.2 percent in May. The number of employed persons was 5.144 million.

On an unadjusted basis, the unemployment rate was 9.2 percent in June.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

