Portugal Consumer Confidence Weakens In June

Portugal's consumer confidence weakened in July, survey data from Statistics Portugal showed on Thursday.

The consumer confidence indicator fell to -17.0 in July from -12.6 in June.

The manufacturing confidence index decreased to -3.2 in July from 2.7 in the previous month.

The construction sector morale fell to -9.8 in July from -9.5 in June.

The index reflecting the morale in the trade sector decreased to 1.6 in July and the confidence measure in the services sector fell to 5.2.

The economic climate indicator increased to 1.4 in July from 2.2 in June.

Separate data from the statistical office showed that the retail sales rose 7.8 percent yearly in June, after 16.0 percent rise in May.

On a monthly basis, retail sales fell 1.5 percent in June, after a 3.7 percent increase in the prior month.

Another report from Statistics Portugal showed that jobless rate fell to 6.9 percent in June from 7.0 percent in May.

The number of unemployed persons decreased to 356,100 in June from 361,600 in the previous month.

Economic News

