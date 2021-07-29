Liz Phair Pulls Out Of Summer Tour With Alanis Morissette, Garbage

Liz Phair has pulled out of a summer tour with Alanis Morissette and Garbage due to unforeseen circumstances.

Announcing the withdrawal on Twitter, Phair revealed that Cat Power would replace her in the lineup.

"Sadly, due to unforeseen circumstances, I won't be able to join Alanis & Garbage on tour this summer," the singer-songwriter tweeted.

"I'm incredibly disappointed as I was looking forward to seeing all of your beautiful faces. Shoutout to Alanis, Garbage, and Cat Power, who I know will put on an incredible show. Hope to see you all soon," she added.

Morissette's "Jagged Little Pill Tour," which had been rescheduled from last June, is set to begin in Austin, Texas, on August 12.

Tour Dates:

August 12 - Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

August 13 - Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

August 14 - Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

August 17 - Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 18 - West Palm Beach, FL @ ITHINK Financial Amphitheatre

August 20 - Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

August 21 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

August 22 - Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

August 25 - VA Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

August 26 - Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

August 28 - Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre

August 29 - Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

August 31 - Columbia, MD @Merriweather Post Pavilion

September 1 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

September 3 - Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

September 4 - Mansfield, MA @ XFINITY Center

September 5 - Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

September 8 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

September 10 - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

September 11 - Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

September 12 - Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

September 15 - Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

September 17 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

September 18 - St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

September 19 - Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

September 22 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

September 23 - Salt Lake City @ USANA Amphitheatre

September 25 - Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

September 27 - Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

September 29 - Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion

September 30 - San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

October 2 - Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

October 3 - Phoenix, AZ @ AK-Chin Pavilion

October 5 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

October 6 - Los Angeles, CA* @ Hollywood Bowl

