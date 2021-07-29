Italy Producer Prices Accelerate For Fifth Month

Italy's producer prices rose for the fifth month in a row in June, data from the statistical office Istat showed on Thursday.

The producer price index increased 9.1 percent year-on-year in June, following a 8.1 percent rise in May.

On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 1.4 percent in June, following a 1.1 percent increase in the preceding month.

In the domestic market, producer prices grew 1.7 percent month-on-month in June.

Producer prices in the foreign market increased 0.9 percent monthly in June.

Separate data from the statistical office showed that hourly wages rose 0.2 percent monthly in June and grew a 0.6 percent from a year ago.

