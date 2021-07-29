Bay Street Set To Open On Firm Note

Canadian shares look headed for a positive start Thursday morning, tracking gains on European and firm commodity prices. A slew of upbeat earnings updates and dovish comments by Fed Chair Jerome Powell are also likely to aid sentiment.

Powell noted on Wednesday that the U.S. is not at a point where the central bank could start to taper.

The Canadian market closed higher on Wednesday, led by strong gains healthcare and materials shares. A few top stocks from the energy section too posted impressive gains. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended up by 57.05 points or 0.28% at 20,230.40, after scaling a low of 20,153.69 and a high of 20,250.05 intraday.

TC Energy Corporation (TRP.TO) reported second-quarter net income of $982 million or $1.00 per share compared to net income of $1.3 billion or $1.36 per share for the same period in 2020.

Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) reported net earnings attributable to common equity shareholders of $253 million or $0.54 per common share for the second quarter, a decrease of $21 million, or $0.05 per common share compared to the same period in 2020.

Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) reported net income of $18.56 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared with net loss of $78.29 million in the corresponding quarter last year.

Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE.TO) reported net earnings of C$224 million or C$0.11 per share in the second quarter, up from C$220 million or C$0.10 in the first quarter.

Asian stocks closed higher on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve reaffirmed its commitment to easy monetary policies, saying that tapering would require more economic recovery from the pandemic. Chinese shares rebounded after three days of declines as authorities stepped up efforts to calm frayed investor nerves after a market rout.

European stocks are notably higher Thursday afternoon, riding on dovish comments by the Fed on interest rates, and a slew of upbeat earnings updates.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for September are up $0.43 or 0.6% at $72.82 a barrel.

Gold futures are gaining $26.20 or nearly 1.5% at $1,825.90 an ounce, while Silver futures are up $0.743 or about 3% at $25.620 an ounce.

