French Producer Prices Climb At Faster Pace In June

France's producer prices rose at a faster pace in June, partly due to the lower prices a year ago due to the pandemic and also due to the recent surges in prices of raw materials, INSEE said.

The overall producer price index rose 7.1 percent year-on-year following a 6.7 percent increase in May. Compared to the previous month, prices rose 1 percent in June after a 0.4 percent gain in May.

Industrial producer prices for the home market rose 7.5 percent annually in June after a 7.2 percent increase in May. On a month-on-month basis, domestic market prices climbed 1.1 percent following a 0.4 percent increase in the previous month.



The prices of mining and quarrying products, energy and water rose 12.8 percent year-on-year after a 10.7 percent increase in May.

Prices of refined petroleum products continued to rise sharply, thought the pace of increase eased to 62.8 percent from 92.3 percent.



Producer prices for the export market grew 6.3 percent year-on-year after a 5.5 percent increase in the previous month. On a monthly basis, they grew 1.0 percent after a 0.3 percent rise in the previous month, driven by electricity prices.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.